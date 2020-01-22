Wuhan’s coronavirus is expanding, reached the United States

After several weeks of new record highs, world stock markets have stalled. The main cause would be the coronavirus which has infected hundreds of people and killed 9 people in China, mainly in Wuhan city in the Hubei province.

According to the United States’ Center for Disease Control (CDC), a case of contamination of a traveler returning from China has been identified in Snohomish County, Washington State. The individual, “in his thirties and in perfect health (initially)” would pose only a “low risk” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC for respiratory diseases.

While an extensive medical control program is being deployed at points of entry into the United States, the Wuhan coronavirus recalls the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) which had infected more than 8000 people with a fatality rate of about 10% in 2003.

A World Health Organization (WHO)’s situation report confirmed 282 cases of Wuhan coronavirus among which 51 have been assessed as serious and 12 as critical.