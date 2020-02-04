The Russians dreamt about it, the Democrats did it?

Views expressed here are solely those of the author.

Almost 24 hours after the Iowa Democratic Primaries, no results have been made public. Why? Because there’s apparently been a complete meltdown of the votes counting system, sending those in charge into a complete nightmare of not knowing who voted what and/or for whom – name it “inconsistencies”.

I don’t know if the videos posted on Twitter that show some Democratic gentlemen and gentlewomen flipping coins are real but according to available information, this looks as terrible as the situation really is. The only winner of this Democratic event has been a Republican. Guess who.

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020