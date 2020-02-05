Trump says radical left threatens State of the Union

Views expressed here are solely those of the author.

Having enjoyed (very) low ratings on behalf of U.S. citizens for years, the Congress will not rise in popularity anytime soon after House Speaker, Democratic Nancy Pelosi, ripped up Republican President Donald Trump’s speech after he gave his 3rd State of the Union address.

Sure, Trump willingly politicized his address and vividly attacked the radical left but let’s remind that Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues turned the Congress into an all-out political confrontation scene with the fastest impeachment vote ever – and which is very likely to fall at the Senate.

In the end, the left of the left is undoubtedly winning space over older Democrats like Pelosi and the State of the Union is not as good as it should be considering, for instance, the good health of the U.S. economy.

Pelosi tore up Trump’s #SOTU speech as soon as it ended 👀 pic.twitter.com/acwkeKuZRM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 5, 2020