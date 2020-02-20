U.S. Dollar (DXY) keeps rising along with Gold, Bitcoin

Get the Newsletter Only the Cyceon newsletter will be sent to your e-mail address. Opt out by clicking on the unsubscribe link.

The dollar has strengthened along with both Gold (GLD) and Bitcoin (BTC) moving higher, “what will happen when the dollar weakens?” asked a trader. The U.S. Dollar (DXY) is nearing 100.000 for the first time in three years since the last time it crossed this level was in March 2017. It reached a 5-year bottom at around 88.000 in January 2018 and rose around 12.50 percent since then.

Two main reasons participate in such a “super-dollar” trend as stated by Torino-based financial advisor Maurizio Giuliani which are: first that a strong and healthy economy like the United States logically has a strong currency, second that China’s real GDP could suffer a dramatic loss year-on-year – some anticipate a 15.00 to 20.00 percent drop – because of the Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Against the backdrop, this could indicate the start of a global “flight to quality” as the full extent of economic and human consequences of the Wuhan-bound deadly virus remains unknown.

U.S. Dollar (DXY) chart from TradingView.com