Among economists, policymakers and medics, there is a growing consensus over the fact that our lives, especially the social part of it, won’t be the same after the coronavirus epidemic ends.
Given that the virus Covid-19, like many other diseases particularly flus, can be easily transmitted through simple skin touch from someone infected with someone who’s not, White House health advisor Anthony Fauci sees a “new normal” ahead.
Fauci told the Wall Street Journal podcast that post-epidemic social habits should replace pre-coronavirus ones including the end of handshaking and more compulsive hand-washing.
“As a society, just forget about shaking hands. We don’t need to shake hands. We’ve got to break that custom,” Fauci said. Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner, takes a less stringent side on CNBC’s Make It as he called for the end of kissing, hugging and handshaking until a vaccine against Covid-19 is found.
The same situation happened in the past, Wired reminded, when in 1439, as the bubonic plague swept across Britain, King Henry VI banned cheeks-kissing however counterproductively leading Britons to prefer handshaking.
Stay informed, click here to subscribe to Cyceon Weekly Newsletter.
Cyceon.com and all its contents are for information purpose only and therefore do not constitute investment advice.