Among economists, policymakers and medics, there is a growing consensus over the fact that our lives, especially the social part of it, won’t be the same after the coronavirus epidemic ends.

Given that the virus Covid-19, like many other diseases particularly flus, can be easily transmitted through simple skin touch from someone infected with someone who’s not, White House health advisor Anthony Fauci sees a “new normal” ahead.





Fauci told the Wall Street Journal podcast that post-epidemic social habits should replace pre-coronavirus ones including the end of handshaking and more compulsive hand-washing.

“As a society, just forget about shaking hands. We don’t need to shake hands. We’ve got to break that custom,” Fauci said. Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner, takes a less stringent side on CNBC’s Make It as he called for the end of kissing, hugging and handshaking until a vaccine against Covid-19 is found.

The same situation happened in the past, Wired reminded, when in 1439, as the bubonic plague swept across Britain, King Henry VI banned cheeks-kissing however counterproductively leading Britons to prefer handshaking.