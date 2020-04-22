The rapid and deadly spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic is causing a severe human toll with hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of infected people worldwide.

The ensuing health crisis is also causing a serious economic and social impact, the consequences of which are difficult to assess at a time when the peak of the global epidemic has not yet been reached.

However, analysts in both the private and public sectors already believe that the political repercussions of Covid-19 will be significant and even more so for Western democracies.

Against this backdrop, the lack of anticipation and the apparent unpreparedness of Western governments is a source of growing mistrust as the strict containment rules applied unevenly across territories weigh on public opinion.

The continuous flow of information, aided by unpleasant political rhetoric, is increasing the anxiety that is gradually infusing the population with a legitimate concern for its economic and social future.

In addition to popular criticism and even threats expressed against the management of the crisis by governments, particularly those of the United States, Great Britain and France, the “capitalist” model that is supposedly consubstantial with them is also being challenged.

However, Germany is setting an example in its good health and budgetary management, to the point that the economic and social impact of the epidemic could be significantly more limited there.

In addition to reports that China and Russia are seeking to take advantage of the situation at the expense of the good relationship between Western democracies, homeland security may also see some negative developments due to the continuing high terrorist threat in Europe and, on another front, the recent riots that broke out in several French suburbs.