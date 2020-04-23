Whatever happens, be it a war or a pandemic, being a shareholder of a company like Coca-Cola (KO) seems like a good deal.

Despite the lockdown enforced in a number of countries with a view to stopping the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, especially in Europe, the Coca-Cola Company has once again showed good resilience.

“The company believes the pressure on the business is temporary and remains optimistic on seeing sequential improvement in the back half of 2020,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO.

In the first quarter 2020, KO’s Net Revenues declined 1 percent, Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP) were even, Operating Margin was 27.7 percent versus 28.0 percent in the prior year, EPS grew 65 percent to $0.64 and Comparable EPS (Non-GAAP) grew 8 percent to $0.51.

“The resilience of our people, the equity of our brands and the strength of our bottling partners continue to be competitive advantages in the market,” said Quincey.

However, he added, “the ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 is unknown at this time.”

Also, KO’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share, the company’s 58th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising by 2.5 percent the quarterly dividend from 40 cents to 41 cents per common share.