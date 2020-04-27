Spending on armaments is at its highest level since the Cold War, following the example of France which, in addition to being the world’s third largest exporter of weapons, has halted the erosion of its military budget and brought it back to its 2009 level.

In the context of the new strategic paradigm with the shift of the global epicenter from the West to Asia-Pacific, the anticipation of a potentially more severe future confrontation between the United States and China is emerging.

Bilateral relations between the world’s leading power and the one that wishes to take over its leadership are likely to be the keystone of the global geopolitical and military context in the coming decades.

The trade rivalry between the two countries could see new, perhaps more serious, developments in the coming months as Washington demands further explanations from Beijing about the global Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic.

China’s growing ambitions, particularly visible in Asian waters, Africa and even the Maghreb, pose a challenge to Americans and Europeans alike. They also have to adapt to the significant production of new advanced weapons by Russia.

If the effectiveness expressed by Moscow on its latest hypersonic (Avangard) or anti-aircraft (S400) military innovations is proven, it obliges Western countries to accelerate their research and development programs supposedly assessed as equivalent or even lagging behind certain advanced technologies.

Also, military staffs as well as defense-related think tanks assess that a large-scale military confrontation should not be ruled out despite nuclear weapons, thus inviting the reconstitution of more conventional troops.

Finally, space should be the priority field for the testing and application of new military technologies in an environment which in theory belongs to no one but where the major powers think that they are playing their future strategic weight.