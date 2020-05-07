The evidence is said to be “enormous” but it has not yet been revealed by the U.S. government which, through the voice of Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State and former director of the CIA, is increasing the pressure on its Chinese counterpart.

“China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. China could have spared the world a descent into global economic malaise,” Pompeo said at a press conference.

Worse, Pompeo added that China “knew” about the unfolding health crisis and “is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe.”

From an economic viewpoint, this increase in bilateral tensions is bad news and most political sources in Washington agree that a Phase 2 trade agreement is “currently unlikely“ or even “illusory”.

At the same time, one notes that Beijing is multiplying announcements concerning the development of its military capabilities, lending credence to the hypothesis that the issue of the Covid-19 epidemic could lead to other developments mostly of a strategic nature.