French energy major Total SE (TOT)‘s Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, and declared the distribution of the third 2020 interim dividend at €0.66 per share, stable compared to the first and second 2020 interim dividends. This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively.

“After a second quarter in which the Group faced exceptional circumstances with oil prices falling below $20/b and a very strong slowdown of global activity linked to the health crisis, the Group benefited during the third quarter 2020 from a more favorable environment, with oil prices above $40/b thanks to strong OPEC+ discipline as well as the demand recovery from petroleum products for road transportation,” said Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanné.