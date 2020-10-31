“We continue to be very well positioned for the long-term. Results from key growth products – including Skyrizi, Rinvoq and Ubrelvy – continue to track ahead of our expectations, our aesthetics portfolio is demonstrating a strong V-shaped recovery, our hematologic-oncology franchise is delivering double-digit growth and we’re advancing numerous attractive late-stage pipeline programs,” said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie (ABBV).

“We are also executing effectively on Allergan integration initiatives with synergy and accretion targets tracking well,” Gonzalez added. As a result, the healthcare company announced 2021 dividend increase of 10.2 percent, beginning with $1.30 quarterly dividend per share payable in February 2021 ($5.20 per year). For fiscal year 2020, ABBV hiked the quarterly dividend by 10.28 percent as well.